N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|9
|8
|8
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Hays cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Valaika ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Núñez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wade 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|203
|002
|002
|—
|9
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
E_Severino 2 (2). LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_LeMahieu (1), Iglesias (4), Núñez (3), Severino (1). HR_LeMahieu (1), Judge (1), Hicks (1), Smith Jr. (1). SF_Ford (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole W,2-0
|6
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Avilán
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Green
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kriske
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wojciechowski L,0-1
|5
|
|4
|5
|4
|2
|7
|Phillips
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Armstrong
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carroll
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Fry
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Carroll (Judge). WP_Carroll, Fry.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:12.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.