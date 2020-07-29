Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3

July 29, 2020 11:04 pm
 
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 9 8 8 Totals 32 3 5 3
LeMahieu 2b-1b 5 2 4 2 Hays cf 3 1 0 0
Judge rf 3 3 2 2 Santander rf 4 0 0 0
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 3 0 1 1
Stanton dh 3 1 1 1 Valaika ss 1 0 1 0
Hicks cf 3 1 1 2 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0
Tauchman cf 1 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0
Ford 1b 2 1 0 1 Núñez 1b 3 1 1 0
Wade 2b 1 0 0 0 Smith Jr. dh 4 1 1 2
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Severino c 4 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 3 1 0 0 D.Stewart lf 2 0 0 0
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0
New York 203 002 002 9
Baltimore 100 000 200 3

E_Severino 2 (2). LOB_New York 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_LeMahieu (1), Iglesias (4), Núñez (3), Severino (1). HR_LeMahieu (1), Judge (1), Hicks (1), Smith Jr. (1). SF_Ford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole W,2-0 6 2-3 4 3 3 2 7
Avilán 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Green 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kriske 1 0 0 0 1 2
Baltimore
Wojciechowski L,0-1 5 4 5 4 2 7
Phillips 1 2 2 2 2 2
Armstrong 2 0 0 0 0 1
Carroll 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Carroll (Judge). WP_Carroll, Fry.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:12.

