NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR All-Star Open Results

July 15, 2020 8:24 pm
 
Wednesday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 85 laps, 0 points.

2. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 85, 0.

3. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 85, 0.

4. (8) Chris Buescher, Ford, 85, 0.

5. (20) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 85, 0.

6. (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 85, 0.

7. (1) Michael McDowell, Ford, 85, 0.

8. (19) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 85, 0.

9. (21) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 85, 0.

10. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 85, 0.

11. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 85, 0.

12. (18) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 85, 0.

13. (12) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 85, 0.

14. (13) JJ Yeley, Ford, 85, 0.

15. (15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 85, 0.

16. (14) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 85, 0.

17. (16) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 83, 0.

18. (17) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, handling, 76, 0.

19. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, garage, 70, 0.

20. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, garage, 35, 0.

21. (6) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, accident, 17, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

