NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Results

Sunday

At Kentucky Speedway

Sparta, Ky.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 267 laps, 48 points.

2. (9) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 42.

3. (10) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 43.

4. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 38.

5. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 35.

6. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 46.

7. (34) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 30.

8. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 39.

9. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 38.

10. (24) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267, 27.

11. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

12. (12) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 25.

13. (19) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 28.

14. (15) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 25.

15. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 37.

16. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 21.

17. (23) Ryan Newman, Ford, 267, 20.

18. (20) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

19. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 27.

20. (13) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 17.

21. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 16.

22. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 16.

23. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 23.

24. (30) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 13.

25. (17) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 267, 12.

26. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 267, 11.

27. (18) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 265, 10.

28. (27) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 264, 9.

29. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 264, 8.

30. (36) JJ Yeley, Ford, 260, 0.

31. (31) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 259, 6.

32. (26) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 257, 0.

33. (25) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 257, 0.

34. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 257, 0.

35. (28) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 255, 2.

36. (22) John H. Nemechek, Ford, accident, 248, 1.

37. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, electrical, 170, 0.

38. (32) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, transmission, 159, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.638 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 59 minutes, 49 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .271 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 42 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Ky.Busch 0-9; A.Almirola 10-137; R.Blaney 138-149; M.DiBenedetto 150; B.Keselowski 151-180; M.Truex 181-219; B.Keselowski 220-223; C.Custer 224-227; W.Byron 228-231; M.Truex 232-248; R.Blaney 249-254; K.Harvick 255-265; M.Truex 266; C.Custer 267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Almirola, 1 time for 128 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 57 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 34 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 18 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 11 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 9 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 5 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 4 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Harvick, 4; D.Hamlin, 4; B.Keselowski, 2; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; C.Custer, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 675; 2. B.Keselowski, 587; 3. R.Blaney, 580; 4. C.Elliott, 575; 5. J.Logano, 564; 6. D.Hamlin, 553; 7. M.Truex, 543; 8. A.Almirola, 504; 9. A.Bowman, 498; 10. Ku.Busch, 492; 11. Ky.Busch, 477; 12. M.DiBenedetto, 456; 13. C.Bowyer, 435; 14. W.Byron, 418; 15. J.Johnson, 412; 16. A.Dillon, 388.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

