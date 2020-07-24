Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Results

July 24, 2020 9:25 pm
 
Friday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134 laps, 59 points.

2. (2) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 134, 45.

3. (8) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 134, 34.

4. (17) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134, 39.

5. (15) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 134, 43.

6. (7) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 134, 42.

7. (5) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134, 41.

8. (10) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134, 33.

9. (18) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 134, 28.

10. (3) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 134, 34.

11. (19) Ty Majeski, Chevrolet, 134, 33.

12. (25) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 134, 0.

13. (1) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 134, 33.

14. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 134, 0.

15. (16) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 134, 22.

16. (12) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 134, 21.

17. (23) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 134, 20.

18. (13) Tanner Gray, Ford, 134, 20.

19. (24) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 133, 18.

20. (27) Cory Roper, Ford, 133, 17.

21. (21) Natalie Decker, Chevrolet, 133, 16.

22. (28) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 133, 15.

23. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 133, 14.

24. (29) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 133, 13.

25. (26) Dawson Cram, Toyota, 133, 12.

26. (34) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet, 132, 0.

27. (14) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 132, 10.

28. (33) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 132, 9.

29. (20) Spencer Davis, Toyota, garage, 131, 8.

30. (32) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 129, 7.

31. (36) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 128, 6.

32. (35) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 121, 5.

33. (9) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 112, 4.

34. (11) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, brakes, 102, 0.

35. (31) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, accident, 80, 2.

36. (38) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, handling, 50, 1.

37. (37) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, garage, 26, 1.

38. (22) Kevin Donahue, Toyota, garage, 17, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

