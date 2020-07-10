NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco 300 Results

Friday

At Kentucky Speedway

Sparta, Ky.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (15) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200 laps, 58 points.

2. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 46.

3. (9) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

4. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 34.

5. (20) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 32.

6. (10) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 200, 47.

7. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 43.

8. (11) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

9. (34) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

10. (14) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 200, 37.

11. (4) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

12. (17) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 42.

13. (27) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 199, 24.

14. (2) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 198, 23.

15. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 198, 22.

16. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 198, 21.

17. (6) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 197, 0.

18. (29) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 197, 19.

19. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 197, 18.

20. (18) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 197, 17.

21. (32) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 197, 16.

22. (3) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 197, 15.

23. (28) Mason Massey, Toyota, 196, 14.

24. (24) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 196, 13.

25. (22) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 195, 0.

26. (21) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 194, 0.

27. (33) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 194, 10.

28. (23) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 193, 9.

29. (25) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 192, 8.

30. (36) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 178, 17.

31. (1) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 156, 6.

32. (19) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, vibration, 73, 5.

33. (16) Chad Finchum, Toyota, electrical, 66, 4.

34. (35) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, fuelpump, 52, 3.

35. (7) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, suspension, 22, 2.

36. (8) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.914 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 13 minutes, 25 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.262 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 27 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Snider 0; J.Clements 1-11; N.Gragson 12-48; H.Burton 49-61; A.Cindric 62-148; C.Briscoe 149-150; H.Burton 151-152; R.Chastain 153-157; A.Cindric 158-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Cindric, 2 times for 130 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 37 laps; H.Burton, 2 times for 15 laps; J.Clements, 1 time for 11 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 2 laps; M.Snider, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 5; N.Gragson, 2; H.Burton, 2; A.Cindric, 1; J.Haley, 1; B.Jones, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 597; 2. N.Gragson, 581; 3. A.Cindric, 552; 4. R.Chastain, 549; 5. J.Haley, 485; 6. J.Allgaier, 459; 7. H.Burton, 450; 8. M.Annett, 414; 9. B.Jones, 384; 10. R.Sieg, 362; 11. R.Herbst, 339; 12. M.Snider, 301; 13. B.Brown, 297; 14. A.Labbe, 266; 15. J.Clements, 261; 16. D.Hemric, 254.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

