Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco 300 Results

July 10, 2020 10:56 pm
 
2 min read
      

Friday

At Kentucky Speedway

Sparta, Ky.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (15) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200 laps, 58 points.

2. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 46.

3. (9) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

Advertisement

4. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 34.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

5. (20) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 32.

6. (10) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 200, 47.

7. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 43.

8. (11) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

9. (34) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

10. (14) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 200, 37.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

11. (4) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

12. (17) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 42.

13. (27) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 199, 24.

14. (2) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 198, 23.

15. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 198, 22.

16. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 198, 21.

17. (6) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 197, 0.

18. (29) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 197, 19.

19. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 197, 18.

20. (18) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 197, 17.

21. (32) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 197, 16.

22. (3) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 197, 15.

23. (28) Mason Massey, Toyota, 196, 14.

24. (24) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 196, 13.

25. (22) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 195, 0.

26. (21) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 194, 0.

27. (33) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 194, 10.

28. (23) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 193, 9.

29. (25) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 192, 8.

30. (36) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 178, 17.

31. (1) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 156, 6.

32. (19) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, vibration, 73, 5.

33. (16) Chad Finchum, Toyota, electrical, 66, 4.

34. (35) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, fuelpump, 52, 3.

35. (7) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, suspension, 22, 2.

36. (8) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, accident, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.914 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 13 minutes, 25 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.262 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 27 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Snider 0; J.Clements 1-11; N.Gragson 12-48; H.Burton 49-61; A.Cindric 62-148; C.Briscoe 149-150; H.Burton 151-152; R.Chastain 153-157; A.Cindric 158-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Cindric, 2 times for 130 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 37 laps; H.Burton, 2 times for 15 laps; J.Clements, 1 time for 11 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 2 laps; M.Snider, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 5; N.Gragson, 2; H.Burton, 2; A.Cindric, 1; J.Haley, 1; B.Jones, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 597; 2. N.Gragson, 581; 3. A.Cindric, 552; 4. R.Chastain, 549; 5. J.Haley, 485; 6. J.Allgaier, 459; 7. H.Burton, 450; 8. M.Annett, 414; 9. B.Jones, 384; 10. R.Sieg, 362; 11. R.Herbst, 339; 12. M.Snider, 301; 13. B.Brown, 297; 14. A.Labbe, 266; 15. J.Clements, 261; 16. D.Hemric, 254.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift