NASCAR-Xfinity Kansas Lottery 250 Results

Saturday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 175 laps, 52 points.

2. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 175, 55.

3. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 175, 51.

Advertisement

4. (16) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 175, 33.

5. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 175, 48.

6. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 175, 42.

7. (9) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 175, 36.

8. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 175, 29.

9. (8) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 175, 33.

10. (11) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 175, 41.

11. (22) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 175, 26.

12. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 175, 25.

13. (3) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 175, 25.

14. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 175, 27.

15. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 174, 23.

16. (37) Colin Garrett, Toyota, 174, 21.

17. (13) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 174, 20.

18. (28) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 174, 19.

19. (21) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 174, 0.

20. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 174, 17.

21. (19) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 174, 16.

22. (33) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 173, 15.

23. (27) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 173, 0.

24. (15) David Starr, Chevrolet, 173, 13.

25. (30) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 173, 12.

26. (32) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 171, 11.

27. (29) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 171, 10.

28. (34) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 171, 9.

29. (31) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 171, 8.

30. (36) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 171, 7.

31. (20) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 171, 6.

32. (26) Ja Junior Avila, Toyota, 170, 5.

33. (14) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, accident, 165, 4.

34. (23) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, oilleak, 91, 0.

35. (18) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, garage, 43, 2.

36. (35) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, garage, 33, 1.

37. (25) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, transmission, 26, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 126.394 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 4 minutes, 37 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .405 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 22 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Annett 0; B.Jones 1-9; A.Cindric 10-126; R.Chastain 127; R.Sieg 128-144; A.Cindric 145-157; H.Burton 158-165; R.Sieg 166-173; A.Cindric 174; B.Jones 175

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Cindric, 3 times for 131 laps; R.Sieg, 2 times for 25 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 10 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 8 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Briscoe, 5; A.Cindric, 3; N.Gragson, 2; H.Burton, 2; B.Jones, 2; J.Haley, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Cindric, 722; 2. C.Briscoe, 718; 3. N.Gragson, 666; 4. R.Chastain, 662; 5. J.Haley, 592; 6. H.Burton, 587; 7. J.Allgaier, 586; 8. M.Annett, 510; 9. B.Jones, 500; 10. R.Herbst, 410; 11. R.Sieg, 408; 12. B.Brown, 374; 13. J.Clements, 342; 14. D.Hemric, 326; 15. M.Snider, 325; 16. A.Labbe, 301.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.