Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Xfinity Series Shady Rays 500

July 8, 2020 7:38 pm
 
< a min read
      
Thursday, July 9
At Kentucky Speedway
Sparta, Ky.
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Car number in parentheses)

1. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet.

2. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.

3. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet.

4. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet.

Advertisement

5. {20) Harris Burton, Toyota.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota.

7. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford.

8. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet.

9. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet.

10.(7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet.

11. (21) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

12. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford.

13. (02) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet.

14. (4) Jesse Little, Chevrolet.

15. (07) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet.

16. (36) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet.

17. (6) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet.

18. (92) Josh Williams, Chevrolet.

19. (68) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet.

20. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet.

21. (15) Colby Howard, Chevrolet.

22. (90) Ronnie Bassett, Chevrolet.

23. (18) Riley Harbst, Toyota.

24. (0) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet.

25. (52) Korey Vanderwal, Chevrolet.

26. (99) Mason Massey, Toyota.

27. (74) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet.

28. (93) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet.

29. (66) Stephen Leicht, Toyota.

30. (47) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet.

31. (08) Joe Graf, Jr., Chevrolet.

32. (13) Chad Finchum, Toyota.

33. (61) Timmy Hill, Toyota.

34. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet.

35. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet.

36. (44) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighter pilot accomplishes first flight after electrocution