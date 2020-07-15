Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

July 15, 2020 10:00 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force building inclusive culture through appearance rule updates