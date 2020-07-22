Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

July 22, 2020 10:08 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 10:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

