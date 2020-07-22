All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 10:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
