All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Miami 1
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Texas 2
Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4
Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Diego 5, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
