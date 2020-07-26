Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

July 26, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 1 .500 _
Miami 1 1 .500 _
New York 1 1 .500 _
Philadelphia 1 1 .500 _
Washington 1 1 .500 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 2 0 1.000 _
Chicago 1 1 .500 1
Cincinnati 1 1 .500 1
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 1
Pittsburgh 0 2 .000 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 2 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 ½
Colorado 1 1 .500 1
San Francisco 1 2 .333
Arizona 0 2 .000 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Texas 2

Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4

Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

