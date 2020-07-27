All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|1
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Milwaukee
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|.333
|1
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|Colorado
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2
Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2
Miami 11, Philadelphia 6
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 5, Texas 2
Arizona 4, San Diego 3
Atlanta 14, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
San Diego 6, Arizona 2
Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Stewart 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (Hall 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.