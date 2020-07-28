Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

July 28, 2020
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 2 1 .667 _
Atlanta 2 2 .500 ½
New York 2 2 .500 ½
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1
Washington 1 3 .250

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750 _
St. Louis 2 1 .667 ½
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 1
Cincinnati 1 3 .250 2
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 3 1 .750 _
Colorado 2 1 .667 ½
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1
San Francisco 2 2 .500 1
Arizona 1 3 .250 2

___

Monday’s Games

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

Toronto 4, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 7

N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), ppd.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), ppd.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

