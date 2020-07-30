All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|1
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|.333
|2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|San Diego
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Arizona
|2
|5
|.286
|3
___
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 5, Oakland 1
Texas 7, Arizona 4
Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 12, Chicago Cubs 7
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings
San Francisco 7, San Diego 6
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington 6, Toronto 4
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3
San Diego 12, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
San Diego (Richards 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
