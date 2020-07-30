Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

July 30, 2020
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 2 1 .667 _
Atlanta 4 3 .571 _
New York 3 4 .429 1
Washington 3 4 .429 1
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 2 .667 _
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1
St. Louis 2 3 .400
Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 4 1 .800 _
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _
San Diego 5 2 .714 _
San Francisco 3 4 .429 2
Arizona 2 5 .286 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 5, Oakland 1

Texas 7, Arizona 4

Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 12, Chicago Cubs 7

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings

San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Toronto 4

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

San Diego 12, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

San Diego (Richards 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

