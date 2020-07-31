Listen Live Sports

National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

July 31, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 5 3 .625 _
Miami 2 1 .667 ½
Washington 3 4 .429
Philadelphia 1 2 .333
New York 3 5 .375 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 5 2 .714 _
Milwaukee 3 3 .500
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2
Cincinnati 2 5 .286 3
Pittsburgh 2 5 .286 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 6 2 .750 _
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 ½
Colorado 4 2 .667 1
San Francisco 4 4 .500 2
Arizona 2 5 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Toronto 4

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

San Diego 12, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 10

San Diego 8, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 9, Texas 2

Washington at Miami, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

