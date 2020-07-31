All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|New York
|3
|5
|.375
|2
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|.286
|3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Arizona
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
___
Thursday’s Games
Washington 6, Toronto 4
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3
San Diego 12, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 10
San Diego 8, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 9, Texas 2
Washington at Miami, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
