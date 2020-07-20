Nationals 4, Orioles 2

Washington Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 4 6 4 Totals 35 2 10 2 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 1 0 Wi.Difo ss 1 0 0 0 Mntcstl lf 1 0 0 0 A.Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 Iglsias ss 4 0 3 0 Stvnson rf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams pr 0 1 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 0 Sntnder rf 2 0 2 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0 Herrera rf 2 0 0 0 Ju.Soto lf 2 2 1 0 R.Nunez 3b 4 0 2 1 Bnfacio lf 2 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 2 1 1 0 Kndrick 1b 3 2 2 3 Valaika 1b 2 0 0 0 E.Thmes dh 3 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 2 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez 2b 2 0 1 0 Kieboom 3b 1 0 0 0 Ri.Ruiz dh 4 0 0 1 Y.Gomes c 3 0 1 1 Holaday c 2 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 2 0 0 0 A.Wynns c 2 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 1 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0

Washington 000 200 200 — 4 Baltimore 000 100 010 — 2

DP_Washington 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Washington 3, Baltimore 6. 2B_Soto (4), Kendrick (1), Santander (5), Davis (1). HR_Kendrick (1). CS_Turner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Strasburg W, 1-1 5 6 1 1 0 6 Harris H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 Harper H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Fedde S, 1-1 2 2 1 1 0 2

Baltimore Cobb L, 0-1 4 2 2 2 2 5 Lakins 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Fry 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Hess 1 2 1 1 0 2 Bleier 2 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Cobb (Thames), Hess (Cabrera).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus First, Chris Segal Second, Brennan Miller Third, Jeremy Riggs LF, Larry Vanover RF, David Rackle.

T_2:46. A_

