Nationals 4, Orioles 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wi.Difo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mntcstl lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglsias ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Stvnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sntnder rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Soto lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bnfacio lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kndrick 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Valaika 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Thmes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vlzquez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ri.Ruiz dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Y.Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|200
|200
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
DP_Washington 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Washington 3, Baltimore 6. 2B_Soto (4), Kendrick (1), Santander (5), Davis (1). HR_Kendrick (1). CS_Turner (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg W, 1-1
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Harris H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fedde S, 1-1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb L, 0-1
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Lakins
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hess
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bleier
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Cobb (Thames), Hess (Cabrera).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus First, Chris Segal Second, Brennan Miller Third, Jeremy Riggs LF, Larry Vanover RF, David Rackle.
T_2:46. A_
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.