Nationals 6, Orioles 4

Baltimore Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 10 4 Totals 27 6 7 6 Au.Hays cf 4 1 2 0 T.Trner ss 3 1 1 1 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 1 A.Eaton rf 3 2 2 0 Sntnder rf 4 0 1 0 Ju.Soto lf 4 1 1 1 R.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 Kndrick dh 3 0 1 2 Iglsias ss 4 0 3 1 E.Thmes 1b 3 1 1 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 2 C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 Herrera lf 3 1 1 1 Cabrera ph 2 0 0 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 2 0 0 1 Y.Gomes c 2 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 1 1 0 0

Baltimore 200 000 2xx — 4 Washington 200 102 1xx — 6

E_Iglesias (3), Holaday (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Washington 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, Washington 5. 2B_Alberto (2), Davis (2), Turner (4), Soto (5), Kendrick (2), Thames (2). 3B_Herrera (2). SB_Robles (2). SF_Ruiz.

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Stewart L, 0-1 3 1-3 3 3 3 2 3 Valdez 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Givens 1 1 1 1 1 1

Washington Corbin W, 1-1 5 6 2 2 0 4 Hudson H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Doolittle H, 1 1 2 2 2 0 1 Rainey S, 1-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Stewart (Gomes), Valdez (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover First, David Rackley Second, Chris Segal Third, Ramon De Jesus LF, Jeremy Riggs RF, Brennan Mille.

T_2:25. A_

