Nationals 6, Orioles 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|27
|6
|7
|6
|
|Au.Hays cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|T.Trner ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|A.Eaton rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Sntnder rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ju.Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kndrick dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Iglsias ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|E.Thmes 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|V.Rbles cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|2xx
|—
|4
|Washington
|200
|102
|1xx
|—
|6
E_Iglesias (3), Holaday (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Washington 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, Washington 5. 2B_Alberto (2), Davis (2), Turner (4), Soto (5), Kendrick (2), Thames (2). 3B_Herrera (2). SB_Robles (2). SF_Ruiz.
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stewart L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Valdez
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin W, 1-1
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Hudson H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Doolittle H, 1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Rainey S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Stewart (Gomes), Valdez (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover First, David Rackley Second, Chris Segal Third, Ramon De Jesus LF, Jeremy Riggs RF, Brennan Mille.
T_2:25. A_
