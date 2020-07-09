Listen Live Sports

Nets sign veteran Michael Beasley as substitute player

July 9, 2020 5:00 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets filled one of the openings on their roster Thursday by signing veteran Michael Beasley as a substitute player for the remainder of the season.

The Nets will resume play without Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan after they tested positive for the coronavirus. Wilson Chandler also chose not to play, and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving aren’t returning from their injuries.

Beasley was the No. 2 pick in the 2008 draft and has averaged 12.4 points in 609 games over 11 seasons. He hasn’t played in the NBA since appearing for the Lakers in February 2019.

Beasley won’t be eligible to play until the sixth of Brooklyn’s eight seeding games because he has serve a suspension for violating the drug policy.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

