New England 0, Toronto FC 0

July 21, 2020 11:27 am
 
First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Jeff Caldwell, Brad Knighton; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Rowe, New England, 38th; Caldwell, New England, 41st; Bradley, Toronto FC, 50th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Chris Elliott, Nick Uranga, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell (Wilfried Zahibo, 47th), Diego Fagundez, Kelyn Rowe (Gustavo Bou, 60th); Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa (Justin Rennicks, 77th), Teal Bunbury (Cristian Penilla, 60th), DeJuan Jones.

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro (Laurent Ciman, 82nd), Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga (Jozy Altidore, 86th); Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Jacob Shaffelburg, 46th), Marky Delgado (Noble Okello, 67th), Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo; Ayo Akinola, Pablo Piatti (Tsubasa Endoh, 68th).

