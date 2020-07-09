New England 1, Montreal 0

|New England
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Montreal
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_1, New England, Bou, 0 (Gil), 56th minute.
Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Jeff Caldwell, Brad Knighton; Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Mancienne, New England, 61st; Binks, Montreal, 72nd.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Chris Elliott, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.
___
Lineups
New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner (DeJuan Jones, 81st), Brandon Bye, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Michael Mancienne (Henry Kessler, 67th); Scott Caldwell, Carles Gil, Kelyn Rowe; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa (Teal Bunbury, 86th), Cristian Penilla (Tajon Buchanan, 86th).
Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Rudy Camacho, Rod Fanni, Jukka Raitala; Samuel Piette (Lassi Lappalainen, 84th), Saphir Taider, Victor Wanyama; Bojan Krkic (Romell Quioto, 57th), Orji Okwonkwo (Zachary Brault Guillard, 46th), Maximiliano Urruti (Ballou Tabla, 75th).
