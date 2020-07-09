Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New England 1, Montreal 0

July 9, 2020 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
New England 0 1 1
Montreal 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New England, Bou, 0 (Gil), 56th minute.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Jeff Caldwell, Brad Knighton; Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush.

Yellow Cards_Mancienne, New England, 61st; Binks, Montreal, 72nd.

Advertisement

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Chris Elliott, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner (DeJuan Jones, 81st), Brandon Bye, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Michael Mancienne (Henry Kessler, 67th); Scott Caldwell, Carles Gil, Kelyn Rowe; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa (Teal Bunbury, 86th), Cristian Penilla (Tajon Buchanan, 86th).

Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Rudy Camacho, Rod Fanni, Jukka Raitala; Samuel Piette (Lassi Lappalainen, 84th), Saphir Taider, Victor Wanyama; Bojan Krkic (Romell Quioto, 57th), Orji Okwonkwo (Zachary Brault Guillard, 46th), Maximiliano Urruti (Ballou Tabla, 75th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force building inclusive culture through appearance rule updates