New US pro indoor volleyball league making Nashville home

July 30, 2020 10:40 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The top women’s indoor volleyball players in the U.S. will be calling Nashville home for their new professional league.

Athletes Unlimited, in partnership with USA Volleyball, had been looking for a city where the new league can play. Jon Patricof, co-founder and CEO, told The Associated Press that they evaluated several cities around the country.

The league will play games at Municipal Auditorium, which seats 9,700, from Feb. 26 to April 4. Alliance Volleyball Club at TOA Sports Performance Center in nearby Franklin will be the league’s training partner.

Jordan Larson, who helped the U.S. win Olympic bronze in 2016, is among those who will determine the 40 players invited and are helping set rules for the league. Four captains will choose teams, with a points system to determine captains for the next week.

This league allows Americans the chance to stay at home at least part of the year and compete professionally. Larson said she’s been playing professionally for 12 years and noted Americans want to stay in the U.S.

Athletes Unlimited’s first league, a pro softball league, is set to start Aug. 30 through Sept. 29 with no fans in Rosemont, Illinois.

