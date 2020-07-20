Listen Live Sports

New York City FC 1, Miami 0

July 20, 2020 11:23 am
 
New York City FC 0 1 1
Miami 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York City FC, Tajouri, 0 (Mitrita), 64th minute.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Miami, Luis Robles, Drake Callender, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Agudelo, Miami, 19th; Sands, New York City FC, 23rd; Chanot, New York City FC, 39th; Figal, Miami, 41st; Tinnerholm, New York City FC, 45th+3.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Eduardo Mariscal, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Keaton Parks, 67th), Alexander Ring, James Sands; Valentin Castellanos, Alexandru Mitrita (Maxi Moralez, 80th), Ismael Tajouri (Gary Mackay Steven, 82nd).

Miami_Luis Robles; Mikey Ambrose (Ben Sweat, 69th), Nicolas Figal, Dylan Nealis (Alvas Powell, 80th), Roman Torres; Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini (Julian Carranza, 68th), Rodolfo Pizarro, Wil Trapp (Lee Nguyen, 68th), Victor Ulloa (Jay Chapman, 81st); Juan Agudelo.

