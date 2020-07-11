Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New York Red Bulls 1, Atlanta 0

July 11, 2020 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Red Bulls 1 0 1
Atlanta 0 0 0

First half_1, New York Red Bulls, Valot, 0 (Kaku), 4th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, David Jensen, Ryan Meara, Kendall Mcintosh; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann, Brendan Moore.

Yellow Cards_Escobar, Atlanta, 42nd; Martinez, Atlanta, 45th+3; Parker, New York Red Bulls, 90th+5.

Advertisement

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Jason White, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Jason Pendant (Marc Rzatkowski, 90th), Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Kaku (Alex Muyl, 58th), Daniel Royer (Tim Parker, 89th), Florian Valot (Jared Stroud, 70th); Tom Barlow (Omir Fernandez, 58th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello (Jake Mulraney, 72nd), Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza, Miles Robinson; Mo Adams (Eric Remedi, 82nd), Manuel Castro (Ezequiel Barco, 56th), Emerson Hyndman (Jeff Larentowicz, 56th), Gonzalo Martinez, Matheus Rossetto (Adam Jahn, 72nd); Brooks Lennon.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift