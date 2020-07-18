Listen Live Sports

NFL tells teams training camps will open on time

July 18, 2020 2:44 pm
 
The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time.

League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday informing them rookies are to report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players should arrive by July 28.

The league and the NFL Players Association are still discussing testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols. Union leadership expressed several concerns in a 90-minute conference call with reporters Friday.

However, under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL can impose report dates.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

