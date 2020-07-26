Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No Golden Glove for Burnley’s Pope as Brighton wins 2-1

July 26, 2020 3:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope’s dream of finishing the Premier League season with the most clean sheets ended after a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

Pope finished the season with 15 games without conceding, one less than Manchester City’s Ederson.

Ederson secured the league’s Golden Glove as City routed already-relegated Norwich 5-0.

Yves Bissouma got Brighton’s opener in the 20th minute.

Advertisement

Chris Wood equalized in the 44th but Aaron Connolly scored what proved to be the winner for the visitors in the 50th.

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Burnley finished 10th and Brighton 15th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year