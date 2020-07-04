Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No promotion for Bayern reserves despite winning 3rd tier

July 4, 2020 6:40 pm
 
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s reserve team won the German third division at its first attempt on Saturday but won’t be promoted due to league rules.

The team coached by Sebastian Hoeneß finished one point ahead of Würzburger Kickers and Eintracht Braunschweig despite losing at Kaiserslautern in the final round, when none of the top three won their games.

Bayern II is the first reserve team to win the division, one season after it earned promotion from the fourth-tier regional Bavarian league. However, it can’t progress any further as Bayern is already represented in the top two divisions. Bayern’s first team sealed a domestic double Saturday with a 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final. Bayern had already won the Bundesliga for a record-extending eighth consecutive season.

Bayern players Michael Cuisance, Joshua Zirkzee, Sarpreet Singh, Jamal Musiala and American defender Chris Richards played for both the senior team and reserves over the season.

Advertisement

Second-place Würzburger Kickers and third-place Eintracht Braunschweig were promoted to the second division, while fourth-place Ingolstadt will play Nuremberg – the team that finished third from bottom in the second division – in the relegation-promotion playoff.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Chemnitzer FC became the fourth team to be relegated from the 20-team third division, following Preußen Münster, SG Sonnenhof Großaspach and last-place Carl Zeiss Jena.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site