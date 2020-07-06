Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Norway defender signs with French club Nimes

July 6, 2020 9:27 am
 
< a min read
      

NIMES, France (AP) — French soccer club Nimes, which narrowly avoided relegation to the second division, signed Norway defender Birger Meling on Monday.

The 25-year-old Meling joins Nimes from Norwegian side Rosenborg. He signed through the 2022-23 season.

Meling has appeared 11 times for Norway.

Nimes finished the season in 18th place when the league was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic and was able to keep its place in the top division.

Advertisement

Toulouse finished last and was relegated along with next-to-last Amiens. Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift