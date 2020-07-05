NWSL Challenge Cup Schedule

|NWSL Challenge Cup
|All times EDT
|All matches played at Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman Utah
|Saturday, June 27
North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1
Chicago Red Stars 1, Washington Spirit 2
Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals 3
OL Reign 0, Sky Blue 0
Portland Thorns 0, Chicago Red Stars 0
Washington Spirit 0, North Carolina Courage 2
Utah Royals 1, Sky Blue 0
Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0
North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars, 12:30 p.m.
Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit, 10 p.m.
Utah Royals vs. OL Reign, 12:30 p.m.
Sky Blue vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m.
Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m.
OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m.
Sky Blue vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, July 17
TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, July 22
TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, July 26
TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
