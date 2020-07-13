Listen Live Sports

NWSL Challenge Cup Schedule

July 13, 2020 12:09 am
 
NWSL Challenge Cup
All times EDT
All matches played at Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman Utah
Saturday, June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1

Chicago Red Stars 1, Washington Spirit 2

Tuesday, June 30

Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals 3

OL Reign 0, Sky Blue 0

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

Washington Spirit 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Saturday, July 4

Utah Royals 1, Sky Blue 0

Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns 1, Washington Spirit 1

Wednesday, July 8

Utah Royals 0, OL Reign 1

Sky Blue 2, Houston Dash 0

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit 1 Houston Dash 0

Chicago Red Stars 1, Utah Royals 0

Monday, July 13

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m.

Sky Blue vs. North Carolina Courage, 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Friday, July 17

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.

Semifinals
Wednesday, July 22

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, July 26

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

