NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Preliminary Round
GP W D L GF GA Pts
North Carolina Courage 4 4 0 0 7 1 12
Washington Spirit 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
OL Reign 4 1 2 1 1 2 5
Houstan Dash 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
Utah Royals 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
Chicago Red Stars 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
Sky Blue 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
Portland Thorns 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1
Chicago Red Stars 1, Washington Spirit 2
Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals 3
OL Reign 0, Sky Blue 0
Portland Thorns 0, Chicago Red Stars 0
Washington Spirit 0, North Carolina Courage 2
Utah Royals 1, Sky Blue 0
Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0
North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0
Portland Thorns 1, Washington Spirit 1
Utah Royals 0, OL Reign 1
Sky Blue 2, Houston Dash 0
Washington Spirit 1, Houston Dash 0
Chicago Red Stars 1, Utah Royals 0
OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns 0
Sky Blue 0, North Carolina Courage 2
|Quarterfinal Round
|Friday, July 17
North Carolina Courage 0, Portland Thorns 1
Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0, Houston advance on penalties 3-2
Washington Spirit 0, Sky Blue 0, Sky Blue advance on penalties 4-3
OL Reign 0, Chicago Red Stars 0, Chicago advance on penalties 4-3
|Semifinal Round
|Wednesday, July 22
Portland 0, Houston Dash 1
Sky Blue vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, July 26
TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
