NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

July 26, 2020 2:45 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Preliminary Round

 GP W  D  L  GF  GA  Pts

North Carolina Courage  4  4  0  0  7   1    12

Washington Spirit  4  2  1  1  4   4     7

Houstan Dash  5  2  1  2  7   6     7

Chicago Red Stars  6  2  1  3  5   7     7

OL Reign  4  1  2  1  1   2     5

Utah Royals  4  1  1  2  4   5     4

Sky Blue  5  1  1  3  4   6     4

Portland Thorns  4  0  3  1  2   3     3

Saturday, June 27

North Carolina Courage 2, Portland Thorns 1

Chicago Red Stars 1, Washington Spirit 2

Tuesday, June 30

Houston Dash 3, Utah Royals 3

OL Reign 0, Sky Blue 0

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

Washington Spirit 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Saturday, July 4

Utah Royals 1, Sky Blue 0

Houston Dash 2, OL Reign 0

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage 1, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns 1, Washington Spirit 1

Wednesday, July 8

Utah Royals 0, OL Reign 1

Sky Blue 2, Houston Dash 0

Sunday, July 12

Washington Spirit 1, Houston Dash 0

Chicago Red Stars 1, Utah Royals 0

Monday, July 13

OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns 0

Sky Blue 0, North Carolina Courage 2

Quarterfinal Round
Friday, July 17

North Carolina Courage 0, Portland Thorns 1

Houston Dash 0, Utah Royals 0, Houston advance on penalties 3-2

Saturday, July 18

Washington Spirit 0, Sky Blue 0, Sky Blue advance on penalties 4-3

OL Reign 0, Chicago Red Stars 0, Chicago advance on penalties 4-3

Semifinal Round
Wednesday, July 22

Portland 0, Houston Dash 1

Sky Blue 2, Chicago Red Stars 3

Championship
Sunday, July 26

Houston Dash 2, Chicago Red Stars 0

