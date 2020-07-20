Listen Live Sports

NWSL Tournament Schedule

July 20, 2020
 
Saturday, June 27

Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns

Tuesday, June 30

Washington Spirit vs. Utah Royals

OL Reign vs. Sky Blue

Wednesday, July 1

Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride

North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash

Saturday, July 4

Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals

Washington Spirit vs. OL Reign

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride

Houston Dash vs. Sky Blue

Wednesday, July 8

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns

Utah Royals vs. OL Reign

Thursday, July 9

Orlando Pride vs. Sky Blue

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash

Sunday, July 12

Utah Royals vs. North Carolina Courage

Portland Thorns vs. OL Reign

Monday, July 13

Chicago Red Stars vs. Sky Blue

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash

Quarterfinal Round
Friday, July 17

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals

Saturday, July 18

Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue

OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars

Semifinal Round
Wednesday, July 22

Portland vs. Houston Dash, 12:30 p.m.

Sky Blue vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, July 26

TBD vs. TBD

