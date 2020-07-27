Listen Live Sports

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 0

July 27, 2020 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 0 9 0 3 12
Fletcher 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .533
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .214
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .111
Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .125
La Stella 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .267
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .083
Castro c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .222
a-Ward ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188
1-Thaiss pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333
b-Stassi ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 6 3 3 12
Semien ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Laureano cf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .500
Chapman 3b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .083
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200
Canha lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .143
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 9 0
Oakland 002 100 00x_3 6 0

a-lined out for Castro in the 7th. b-singled for Goodwin in the 7th.

1-ran for Simmons in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 6. 2B_Fletcher (2), La Stella (2), Chapman (1). HR_Canha (1), off Canning. RBIs_Laureano (2), Chapman (1), Canha (2). SF_Laureano.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Pujols, Trout); Oakland 3 (Olson 2, Davis). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Oakland 1 for 4.

GIDP_Simmons.

DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning, L, 0-1 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 7 82 5.79
Peña 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 39 0.00
Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt 4 5 0 0 1 5 66 0.00
Smith, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.00
McFarland, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Petit, H, 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Diekman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 23 0.00
Soria, S, 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Peña 1-0, Petit 1-0. WP_Canning.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:59. .

