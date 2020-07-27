Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|0
|9
|0
|3
|12
|
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.533
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.214
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Castro c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Ward ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|1-Thaiss pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Stassi ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|3
|12
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Laureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.083
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kemp 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|9
|0
|Oakland
|002
|100
|00x_3
|6
|0
a-lined out for Castro in the 7th. b-singled for Goodwin in the 7th.
1-ran for Simmons in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 6. 2B_Fletcher (2), La Stella (2), Chapman (1). HR_Canha (1), off Canning. RBIs_Laureano (2), Chapman (1), Canha (2). SF_Laureano.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Pujols, Trout); Oakland 3 (Olson 2, Davis). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Oakland 1 for 4.
GIDP_Simmons.
DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Olson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|82
|5.79
|Peña
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|39
|0.00
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|4
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|66
|0.00
|Smith, W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|McFarland, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Petit, H, 0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Diekman, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|23
|0.00
|Soria, S, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Peña 1-0, Petit 1-0. WP_Canning.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:59. .
