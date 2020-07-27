Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 0 9 0 3 12 Fletcher 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .533 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .214 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .111 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .125 La Stella 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .267 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .083 Castro c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .222 a-Ward ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188 1-Thaiss pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333 b-Stassi ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .400

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 6 3 3 12 Semien ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Laureano cf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .500 Chapman 3b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .083 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Canha lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000

Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 9 0 Oakland 002 100 00x_3 6 0

a-lined out for Castro in the 7th. b-singled for Goodwin in the 7th.

1-ran for Simmons in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 6. 2B_Fletcher (2), La Stella (2), Chapman (1). HR_Canha (1), off Canning. RBIs_Laureano (2), Chapman (1), Canha (2). SF_Laureano.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Upton, Pujols, Trout); Oakland 3 (Olson 2, Davis). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 8; Oakland 1 for 4.

GIDP_Simmons.

DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning, L, 0-1 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 7 82 5.79 Peña 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 39 0.00 Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 0.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt 4 5 0 0 1 5 66 0.00 Smith, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.00 McFarland, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Petit, H, 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Diekman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 23 0.00 Soria, S, 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Peña 1-0, Petit 1-0. WP_Canning.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:59. .

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.