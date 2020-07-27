Listen Live Sports

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 0

July 27, 2020 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 0 9 0 Totals 29 3 6 3
Fletcher 3b 4 0 2 0 Semien ss 4 1 1 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Laureano cf 2 0 0 1
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 3 1
Upton lf 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
La Stella 2b 3 0 2 0 Canha lf 4 1 2 1
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Castro c 2 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0
a-Ward ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0
1-Thaiss pr 0 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0
b-Stassi ph-c 2 0 1 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0
Oakland 002 100 00x 3

DP_Los Angeles 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 6. 2B_Fletcher (2), La Stella (2), Chapman (1). HR_Canha (1). SF_Laureano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning, L, 0-1 4 2-3 4 3 3 2 7
Peña 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4
Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Bassitt 4 5 0 0 1 5
Smith, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1
McFarland, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Petit, H, 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Diekman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 3
Soria, S, 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 2

WP_Canning.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Brian Knight; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:59. .

