Ogunbawale, Wings overcome Ionescu’s 33-point effort

July 29, 2020 10:36 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale led five players in double figures with 20 points and the Dallas Wings earned a 93-80 win over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night.

Dallas’ balanced attack helped overcome a 33-point outburst from Liberty rookie Sabrina Ionescu, who was the league’s No. 1 pick in April. Ionescu finished 11-of-20 shooting, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and added seven assists and seven rebounds. Layshia Clarendon was the only other Liberty player in double figures with 11 points.

The Wings (1-1) used an 11-2 run to start the second quarter and built a 35-24 advantage. Dallas led 58-43 at halftime and wasn’t challenged in the second half. New York (0-2) finished with 18 turnovers against 16 assists.

Moriah Jefferson scored 13 points for Dallas, Satou Sabally and Katie Lou Samuelson 12 each and Allisha Gray 10.

The Associated Press

