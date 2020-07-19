Orioles 4, Phillies 1

Baltimore Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 34 1 8 1 Au.Hays cf 2 0 0 0 McCtchn dh 4 0 1 0 Mullins pr 3 1 1 1 Martini pr 0 1 0 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 2 0 B.Hrper rf 3 0 2 1 R.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 2 1 0 0 A.Knapp c 1 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 0 0 0 0 J.Bruce lf 4 0 0 0 Sverino c 3 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 3 0 2 0 A.Wynns c 1 0 1 0 Al.Bohm 1b 1 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 2 1 Grgrius ss 2 0 1 0 Vlzquez ph 1 0 0 0 Trreyes ss 1 0 0 0 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 J.Sgura 3b 4 0 0 0 Valaika ss 4 1 1 1 Kingery 2b 1 0 0 0 Herrera ph 4 0 0 0 Hrrison 2b 2 0 0 0 Haseley cf 2 0 0 0 Mahtook cf 1 0 0 0 Gsselin eh 1 0 1 0 Wlliams eh 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 010 100 011 — 4 Philadelphia 000 000 100 — 1

DP_Baltimore 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Stewart (1). HR_Mullins (1), Severino (2), Valaika (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Eshelman 5 4 0 0 1 5 Scott W, 1-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Castro H, 2 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 Sulser S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Philadelphia Wheeler L, 1-1 4 1-3 4 2 2 1 4 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2 Alvarez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Arano 1 1 0 0 0 0 McClain 1 2 1 1 1 0 Davis 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Eshelman (Kingery), Wheeler (Ruiz).

WP_Wheeler.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter First, Brennan Miller Second, Ramon De Jesus Third, Chris Conroy LF, Jeremy Riggs RF, Ryan Will.

T_3:02. A_

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.