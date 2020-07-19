Orioles 4, Phillies 1

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|
|Au.Hays cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCtchn dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins pr
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Martini pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Bruce lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sverino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|A.Wynns c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Grgrius ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vlzquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trreyes ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Sgura 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kingery 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera ph
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Haseley cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahtook cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gsselin eh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wlliams eh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|010
|100
|011
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
DP_Baltimore 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Stewart (1). HR_Mullins (1), Severino (2), Valaika (4).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eshelman
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Scott W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro H, 2
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Sulser S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McClain
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Eshelman (Kingery), Wheeler (Ruiz).
WP_Wheeler.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter First, Brennan Miller Second, Ramon De Jesus Third, Chris Conroy LF, Jeremy Riggs RF, Ryan Will.
T_3:02. A_
