Orioles 4, Phillies 1

July 19, 2020 9:24 pm
 
Baltimore Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 34 1 8 1
Au.Hays cf 2 0 0 0 McCtchn dh 4 0 1 0
Mullins pr 3 1 1 1 Martini pr 0 1 0 0
Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 2 0 B.Hrper rf 3 0 2 1
R.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0
C.Davis 1b 2 1 0 0 A.Knapp c 1 0 0 0
Wlliams rf 0 0 0 0 J.Bruce lf 4 0 0 0
Sverino c 3 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 3 0 2 0
A.Wynns c 1 0 1 0 Al.Bohm 1b 1 0 0 0
Alberto 2b 3 0 2 1 Grgrius ss 2 0 1 0
Vlzquez ph 1 0 0 0 Trreyes ss 1 0 0 0
Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 J.Sgura 3b 4 0 0 0
Valaika ss 4 1 1 1 Kingery 2b 1 0 0 0
Herrera ph 4 0 0 0 Hrrison 2b 2 0 0 0
Haseley cf 2 0 0 0
Mahtook cf 1 0 0 0
Gsselin eh 1 0 1 0
Wlliams eh 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 010 100 011 4
Philadelphia 000 000 100 1

DP_Baltimore 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Stewart (1). HR_Mullins (1), Severino (2), Valaika (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Eshelman 5 4 0 0 1 5
Scott W, 1-0 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Castro H, 2 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 3
Sulser S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Wheeler L, 1-1 4 1-3 4 2 2 1 4
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alvarez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Arano 1 1 0 0 0 0
McClain 1 2 1 1 1 0
Davis 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Eshelman (Kingery), Wheeler (Ruiz).

WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter First, Brennan Miller Second, Ramon De Jesus Third, Chris Conroy LF, Jeremy Riggs RF, Ryan Will.

T_3:02. A_

