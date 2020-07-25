Orlando City 1, Montreal 0

|Montreal
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Orlando City
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Orlando City, Akindele, 1, 60th minute.
Goalies_Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe.
Yellow Cards_Moutinho, Orlando City, 62nd; Gallese, Orlando City, 81st; Dike, Orlando City, 90th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Jair Marrufo.
___
Lineups
Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard, Jorge Luis Corrales, Rod Fanni (Lassi Lappalainen, 72nd); Samuel Piette (Maximiliano Urruti, 87th), Saphir Taider, Victor Wanyama; Bojan Krkic (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 64th), Orji Okwonkwo (Jukka Raitala, 46th), Romell Quioto.
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 87th); Jhegson Mendez (Joey Dezart, 84th), Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 75th), Oriol Rosell; Tesho Akindele (Daryl Dike, 75th), Chris Mueller (Rodrigo Schlegel, 83rd).
