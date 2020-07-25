Listen Live Sports

Orlando City 1, Montreal 0

July 25, 2020 10:19 pm
 
Montreal 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Orlando City, Akindele, 1, 60th minute.

Goalies_Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_Moutinho, Orlando City, 62nd; Gallese, Orlando City, 81st; Dike, Orlando City, 90th.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Jair Marrufo.

Lineups

Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard, Jorge Luis Corrales, Rod Fanni (Lassi Lappalainen, 72nd); Samuel Piette (Maximiliano Urruti, 87th), Saphir Taider, Victor Wanyama; Bojan Krkic (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 64th), Orji Okwonkwo (Jukka Raitala, 46th), Romell Quioto.

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 87th); Jhegson Mendez (Joey Dezart, 84th), Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 75th), Oriol Rosell; Tesho Akindele (Daryl Dike, 75th), Chris Mueller (Rodrigo Schlegel, 83rd).

