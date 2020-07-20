Listen Live Sports

Orlando City 1, Philadelphia 1

July 20, 2020 10:20 pm
 
Orlando City 0 1 1
Philadelphia 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Philadelphia, Ilsinho, 0 (Bedoya), 68th minute; 2, Orlando City, Pereyra, 0 (Nani), 70th.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Bedoya, Philadelphia, 56th; Rosell, Orlando City, 67th; Glesnes, Philadelphia, 80th; Ruan, Orlando City, 90th+2.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Ismail Elfath. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan; Junior Urso (Jhegson Mendez, 19th), Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Santiago Patino, 87th), Oriol Rosell; Tesho Akindele (Benji Michel, 74th), Chris Mueller (Andres Perea, 87th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Matt Real, 90th+4), Alejandro Bedoya, Warren Creavalle (Jakob Glesnes, 73rd), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 59th).

The Associated Press

