Orlando City 3, New York City FC 1

July 14, 2020 10:33 pm
 
New York City FC 1 0 1
Orlando City 2 1 3

First half_1, Orlando City, Mueller, 0 (Moutinho), 4th minute; 2, Orlando City, Mueller, 1 (Dwyer), 10th; 3, New York City FC, Medina, 0 (Heber), 38th.

Second half_4, Orlando City, Akindele, 0, 81st.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_Castellanos, New York City FC, 18th; Jansson, Orlando City, 22nd; Sands, New York City FC, 37th; Ring, New York City FC, 52nd; Moutinho, Orlando City, 56th; Gallese, Orlando City, 73rd; Pereyra, Orlando City, 79th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Jose Da Silva, Ramy Touchan. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Ismael Tajouri, 46th), Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Alexandru Mitrita, 68th), Alexander Ring, James Sands (Keaton Parks, 68th); Valentin Castellanos (Gary Mackay Steven, 87th), Heber.

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan; Junior Urso, Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 80th), Oriol Rosell (Jhegson Mendez, 65th); Dom Dwyer (Tesho Akindele, 61st), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 80th).

The Associated Press

