Pagenaud snaps Ganassi streak with IndyCar win at Iowa

July 17, 2020 11:10 pm
 
NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Simon Pagenaud came from the last starting spot before holding off Scott Dixon in the final laps to win the opener of IndyCar’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on Friday night, a race that drove home the importance of the new Aeroscreen designed to protect drivers from flying debris.

Pagenaud was sent to the back after a fuel pressure issue forced him to scrap his qualifying attempt. He wound up stretching his tires with a unique strategy — and got a little bit of luck along the way — to give team owner Roger Penske his first IndyCar win since purchasing the series late last year.

The win also snapped a sweep of the first four races by Chip Ganassi’s team. Dixon still gave him a second-place run after three wins to start the season, while rookie Oliver Askew rounded out the podium.

