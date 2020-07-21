Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers sign rookies Gross-Matos, Pride to contracts

July 21, 2020 10:46 am
 
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed second-round draft pick Yetur Gross-Matos and fourth-round selection Tony Pride Jr.

The agents for both players announced the signings on Twitter on Tuesday.

The signings come on the same day when rookies reported to the team’s stadium for coronavirus testing in preparation for training camp.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Gross-Matos was the 37th overall player taken in April’s draft after the defensive end made 17 1/2 sacks the last two seasons for Penn State. He’s expected to replace Mario Addison, who left via free agency, as the team’s starting end.

Advertisement

Pride, a cornerback, finished his college career at Notre Dame with 121 tackles, 18 pass breakups and four interceptions in 45 games and could compete for a starting spot. He was also a sprinter for the Fighting Irish track team.

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

The Panthers previously signed first-round draft pick Derrick Brown, a defensive tackle from Auburn. That leaves Carolina with four unsigned draft picks, including its other second-round pick, safety Jeremy Chinn.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Task force soldiers keep mail operations open while deployed