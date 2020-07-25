Listen Live Sports

Paxton expected to start for Yankees at Nationals

July 25, 2020 3:05 am
 
< a min read
      

New York Yankees (1-0, first in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (0-1, fifth in the AL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The Nationals went 50-31 on their home field in 2019. Washington hit .265 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The Yankees went 46-35 on the road in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team last year while averaging 9.2 hits per game.

INJURIES: Nationals: Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

