Philadelphia 1, New England 0

July 26, 2020 12:47 am
 
New England 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Philadelphia, Santos, 2 (Monteiro), 63rd minute.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Jeff Caldwell, Brad Knighton; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Chris Wattam, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner, Brandon Bye, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Kelyn Rowe, Wilfried Zahibo (DeJuan Jones, 83rd); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Teal Bunbury, 67th), Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Warren Creavalle, 83rd), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Andrew Wooten, 88th), Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 64th).

