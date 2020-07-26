Philadelphia 1, New England 0

|New England
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Philadelphia, Santos, 2 (Monteiro), 63rd minute.
Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Jeff Caldwell, Brad Knighton; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Chris Wattam, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
___
Lineups
New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner, Brandon Bye, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Kelyn Rowe, Wilfried Zahibo (DeJuan Jones, 83rd); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Teal Bunbury, 67th), Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla.
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Warren Creavalle, 83rd), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Andrew Wooten, 88th), Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 64th).
