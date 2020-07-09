Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0

July 9, 2020 11:26 am
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 0 1 1
New York City FC 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 0, 63rd minute.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese, Joe Bendik; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Martinez, Philadelphia, 34th; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 45th+6; Tinnerholm, New York City FC, 82nd; Glesnes, Philadelphia, 89th.

Advertisement

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Alejandro Mariscal, Matthew Nelson, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Jakob Glesnes, 83rd), Alejandro Bedoya (Jack de Vries, 83rd), Ilsinho (Anthony Fontana, 58th), Jose Martinez (Warren Creavalle, 73rd), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Maxi Moralez (Gedion Zelalem, 76th), Keaton Parks (Jesus Medina, 46th), Alexander Ring, James Sands; Valentin Castellanos (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 90th+3), Heber, Ismael Tajouri (Gary Mackay Steven, 76th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses misting disinfectant to protect employees