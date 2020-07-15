Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

July 15, 2020 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami 1 0 1
Philadelphia 1 1 2

First half_1, Philadelphia, Wagner, 0, 5th minute, 2, Miami, Pizarro, 1 (Pellegrini), 36th.

Second half_3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 0 (Aaronson), 63rd.

Goalies_Miami, Luis Robles, Drake Callender, John McCarthy; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Martinez, Philadelphia, 27th; Trapp, Miami, 38th; Reyes, Miami, 67th.

Advertisement

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Ian McKay, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

___

Lineups

Miami_Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Andres Reyes, Ben Sweat (Mikey Ambrose, 90th), Roman Torres; Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini (Jerome Kiesewetter, 68th), Rodolfo Pizarro, Wil Trapp (Lee Nguyen, 68th), Victor Ulloa (Jay Chapman, 90th); Julian Carranza.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Jack Elliott, 90th), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez (Warren Creavalle, 74th), Jamiro Monteiro (Anthony Fontana, 81st); Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 47th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force building inclusive culture through appearance rule updates