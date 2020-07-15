Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Miami 1 0 — 1 Philadelphia 1 1 — 2

First half_1, Philadelphia, Wagner, 0, 5th minute, 2, Miami, Pizarro, 1 (Pellegrini), 36th.

Second half_3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 0 (Aaronson), 63rd.

Goalies_Miami, Luis Robles, Drake Callender, John McCarthy; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Martinez, Philadelphia, 27th; Trapp, Miami, 38th; Reyes, Miami, 67th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Ian McKay, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

Lineups

Miami_Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Andres Reyes, Ben Sweat (Mikey Ambrose, 90th), Roman Torres; Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini (Jerome Kiesewetter, 68th), Rodolfo Pizarro, Wil Trapp (Lee Nguyen, 68th), Victor Ulloa (Jay Chapman, 90th); Julian Carranza.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Jack Elliott, 90th), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez (Warren Creavalle, 74th), Jamiro Monteiro (Anthony Fontana, 81st); Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 47th).

