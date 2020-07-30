Philadelphia 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|—
|3
First half_1, Philadelphia, Monteiro, 1 (Bedoya), 24th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Santos, 3, 26th; 3, Philadelphia, Santos, 4 (Aaronson), 39th; 4, Sporting Kansas City, Pulido, 3 (Russell), 45th+1.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.
Yellow Cards_Martinez, Philadelphia, 25th; Elliott, Philadelphia, 53rd; Fernandes, Sporting Kansas City, 71st.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Jeremy Kieso, Robert Sibiga. 4th Official_Allen Chapman.
___
Lineups
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Luis Martins (Amadou Dia, 46th), Roberto Puncec, Graham Smith, Graham Zusi; Gianluca Busio (Gadi Kinda, 46th), Roger Espinoza (Cameron Duke, 84th), Ilie Sanchez (Felipe Hernandez, 64th); Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi (Gerso Fernandes, 64th).
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Matt Real, 86th), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro (Anthony Fontana, 86th); Kacper Przybylko (Andrew Wooten, 71st), Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 53rd).
