Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

July 30, 2020 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1
Philadelphia 3 0 3

First half_1, Philadelphia, Monteiro, 1 (Bedoya), 24th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Santos, 3, 26th; 3, Philadelphia, Santos, 4 (Aaronson), 39th; 4, Sporting Kansas City, Pulido, 3 (Russell), 45th+1.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Martinez, Philadelphia, 25th; Elliott, Philadelphia, 53rd; Fernandes, Sporting Kansas City, 71st.

Advertisement

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Jeremy Kieso, Robert Sibiga. 4th Official_Allen Chapman.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Luis Martins (Amadou Dia, 46th), Roberto Puncec, Graham Smith, Graham Zusi; Gianluca Busio (Gadi Kinda, 46th), Roger Espinoza (Cameron Duke, 84th), Ilie Sanchez (Felipe Hernandez, 64th); Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi (Gerso Fernandes, 64th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Matt Real, 86th), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro (Anthony Fontana, 86th); Kacper Przybylko (Andrew Wooten, 71st), Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 53rd).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week