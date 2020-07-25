Philadelphia 7, Miami 1

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|7
|7
|7
|
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Berti cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gosselin dh
|3
|2
|3
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|010
|002
|31x
|—
|7
DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 4. LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Rojas (1). HR_Gregorius (1), Gosselin 2 (2), Realmuto (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|Neidert
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Vesia L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Tarpley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler W,1-0
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hunter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
T_2:54. .
