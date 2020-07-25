Philadelphia 7, Miami 1

Miami Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 6 1 Totals 29 7 7 7 Villar 2b 3 0 1 0 McCutchen lf 5 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 Haseley lf 0 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 1 0 0 Ramirez rf 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 2 1 1 0 Anderson 3b 2 1 1 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 3 Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0 Segura 3b 3 0 1 0 Rojas ss 3 0 2 1 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1 Wallach c 3 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 2 1 0 0 Berti cf 3 0 1 0 Gosselin dh 3 2 3 3 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0

Miami 000 010 000 — 1 Philadelphia 010 002 31x — 7

DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 4. LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Rojas (1). HR_Gregorius (1), Gosselin 2 (2), Realmuto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Smith 3 1 1 1 6 3 Neidert 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Vesia L,0-1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Stanek 1 3 3 3 1 1 Tarpley 1 1 1 1 0 0

Philadelphia Wheeler W,1-0 7 5 1 1 2 4 Hunter 1 1 0 0 1 1 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 2

T_2:54. .

