Philadelphia 7, Miami 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 6 1 3 7 Villar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .000 Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Ramirez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Anderson 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .250 Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Rojas ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .667 Wallach c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Berti cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 7 7 7 9 5 McCutchen lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Haseley lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hoskins 1b 2 1 0 0 3 0 .333 Harper rf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .000 Realmuto c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .000 Segura 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .000 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .667 Kingery 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .333 Gosselin dh 3 2 3 3 1 0 1.000 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Miami 000 010 000_1 6 0 Philadelphia 010 002 31x_7 7 0

LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Rojas (1). HR_Gregorius (1), off Smith; Gosselin (1), off Vesia; Realmuto (1), off Stanek; Gosselin (2), off Tarpley. RBIs_Rojas (0), Gregorius (1), Gosselin 3 (3), Realmuto 3 (0). CS_Segura (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Aguilar); Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Harper). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Berti. GIDP_Dickerson, Cooper, Wallach, Aguilar, Realmuto.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, Hoskins; Kingery, Gregorius, Hoskins; Kingery, Hoskins; Segura, Kingery, Hoskins).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith 3 1 1 1 6 3 70 3.00 Neidert 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 30 0.00 Vesia L,0-1 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 14 27.00 Stanek 1 3 3 3 1 1 33 27.00 Tarpley 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 9.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler W,1-0 7 5 1 1 2 4 87 1.29 Hunter 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 0.00 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00

T_2:54. .

