Philadelphia 7, Miami 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|3
|7
|
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Ramirez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Anderson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Berti cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|7
|7
|7
|9
|5
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Haseley lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.333
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.000
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.667
|Kingery 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Gosselin dh
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1.000
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Miami
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|002
|31x_7
|7
|0
LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Rojas (1). HR_Gregorius (1), off Smith; Gosselin (1), off Vesia; Realmuto (1), off Stanek; Gosselin (2), off Tarpley. RBIs_Rojas (0), Gregorius (1), Gosselin 3 (3), Realmuto 3 (0). CS_Segura (0).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Aguilar); Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Harper). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Berti. GIDP_Dickerson, Cooper, Wallach, Aguilar, Realmuto.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius, Hoskins; Kingery, Gregorius, Hoskins; Kingery, Hoskins; Segura, Kingery, Hoskins).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|70
|3.00
|Neidert
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|0.00
|Vesia L,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|27.00
|Stanek
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|33
|27.00
|Tarpley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|9.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler W,1-0
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|87
|1.29
|Hunter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
T_2:54. .
