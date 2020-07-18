Phillies 7, Nationals 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|
|McCtchn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wi.Difo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Quinn cf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|A.Eaton rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnfacio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|S.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|N.Wlker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grgrius ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Kndrick dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trreyes ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Thmes 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Sgura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Bruce dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Szuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Noll 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gsselin 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Knapp c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grullon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|340
|000
|000
|—
|7
|Washington
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
LOB_Philadelphia 3, Washington 3. 2B_Gosselin (2), Eaton (2). HR_Harper (4), Gregorius (1), Noll (2). SB_Quinn (4). CS_Segura (1). SF_Quinn.
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola W, 2-0
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Irvin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer L, 1-1
|5
|
|6
|7
|7
|2
|6
|Voth
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
HBP_by_Scherzer (Quinn).
Balk_Neris.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover First, David Rackley Second, Chris Segal Third, Chris Conroy LF, Alan Porte.
T_2:40. A_
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.