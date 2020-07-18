Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 7, Nationals 2

July 18, 2020 8:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 7 8 7 Totals 31 2 3 2
McCtchn lf 3 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0
Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 Wi.Difo ss 1 0 0 0
R.Quinn cf 1 1 0 1 A.Eaton rf 2 1 1 0
Wlliams cf 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio ph 1 0 0 0
B.Hrper rf 3 1 1 3 S.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0
Martini rf 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 2 1 0 0 Ju.Soto lf 3 0 0 1
N.Wlker 1b 1 0 0 0 Stvnson lf 1 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 3 1 1 3 Kndrick dh 4 0 0 0
Trreyes ss 1 0 1 0 E.Thmes 1b 2 0 1 0
J.Sgura 3b 3 0 1 0 Y.Gomes c 2 0 0 0
Hrrison 3b 1 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Bruce dh 3 1 1 0 Kieboom 3b 1 0 0 0
Al.Bohm ph 1 0 0 0 K.Szuki c 2 0 0 0
Kingery 2b 2 1 1 0 Ja.Noll 1b 1 1 1 1
Gsselin 2b 1 0 1 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0
A.Knapp c 3 1 1 0
Grullon c 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 340 000 000 7
Washington 000 001 001 2

LOB_Philadelphia 3, Washington 3. 2B_Gosselin (2), Eaton (2). HR_Harper (4), Gregorius (1), Noll (2). SB_Quinn (4). CS_Segura (1). SF_Quinn.

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola W, 2-0 5 1 0 0 1 4
Neris 1 1 1 1 1 1
Irvin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 1 1 1 1 0 1
Washington
Scherzer L, 1-1 5 6 7 7 2 6
Voth 4 2 0 0 0 5

HBP_by_Scherzer (Quinn).

Balk_Neris.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover First, David Rackley Second, Chris Segal Third, Chris Conroy LF, Alan Porte.

T_2:40. A_

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog