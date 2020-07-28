Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|6
|5
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|7
|
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Hiura 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Braun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moran dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Gyorko 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sogard ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Evans 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|García rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piña c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|400
|—
|6
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|42x
|—
|8
E_Smoak (2), Hartlieb (1). DP_Milwaukee 0, Pittsburgh 4. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Arcia (1), Reynolds (1), Evans (2), Tucker (1). HR_Hiura (1), Frazier (1). SB_Reynolds (1). SF_Hiura (1). S_Murphy (1).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lindblom
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Yardley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suter
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Knebel BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wahl L,0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holland
|5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Stratton
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Del Pozo
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Hartlieb W,1-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burdi S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Yardley pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Del Pozo pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Holland (Hiura), Suter (Frazier). WP_Holland.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:22. .
