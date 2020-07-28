Listen Live Sports

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

July 28, 2020 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 6 5 6 Totals 33 8 9 7
Cain cf 3 1 1 0 Frazier 2b 4 2 1 2
Hiura 2b 2 1 1 3 Newman ss 4 1 0 1
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 5 0 1 0
Braun dh 3 0 1 0 Moran dh 2 1 0 1
Gyorko 3b 2 0 0 0 Reynolds lf 4 1 2 0
Sogard ph-3b 1 1 1 0 Evans 3b 3 0 1 1
García rf 2 1 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 1 2
Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 Polanco ph 1 0 0 0
Piña c 2 1 0 1 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0
Narváez ph 0 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 2 2 0
Arcia ss 3 0 1 2 Murphy c 3 1 1 0
Gamel ph 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 000 002 400 6
Pittsburgh 000 200 42x 8

E_Smoak (2), Hartlieb (1). DP_Milwaukee 0, Pittsburgh 4. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Arcia (1), Reynolds (1), Evans (2), Tucker (1). HR_Hiura (1), Frazier (1). SB_Reynolds (1). SF_Hiura (1). S_Murphy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Lindblom 3 2-3 3 2 2 3 5
Yardley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Suter 1 2-3 3 4 2 1 2
Knebel BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Wahl L,0-1 1 2 2 2 0 0
Pittsburgh
Holland 5 2-3 2 2 2 3 5
Stratton 1-3 0 2 2 2 1
Del Pozo 0 1 2 2 3 0
Hartlieb W,1-0 2 2 0 0 0 1
Burdi S,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Yardley pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Del Pozo pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Holland (Hiura), Suter (Frazier). WP_Holland.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:22. .

