Portland 2, Los Angeles Galaxy 1

Second half_1, Portland, Ebobisse, 0 (Blanco), 59th minute; 2, Portland, Blanco, 0, 66th; 3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 0 (Wild), 88th.
Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic; Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Eric Lopez, Justin Vom Steeg.
Yellow Cards_Zuparic, Portland, 11th; Chara, Portland, 90th+5.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam, Claudio Badea, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.
Lineups
Portland_Steve Clark; Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Diego Valeri (Bill Tuiloma, 81st), Eryk Williamson (Andy Polo, 89th); Jeremy Ebobisse (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 80th), Marvin Loria (Yimmi Chara, 58th).
Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Daniel Steres; Perry Kitchen, Sacha Kljestan (Gordon Wild, 78th), Sebastian Lletget; Chicharito, Cameron Dunbar (Emil Cuello, 66th), Cristian Pavon.
